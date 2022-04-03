Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.20 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.40. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $8.78 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 5.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,846,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,837 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

