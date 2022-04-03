Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $470,456,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.