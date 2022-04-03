Centaur Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $387,066.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,061,875,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

