Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 19,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 675,966 shares.The stock last traded at $11.91 and had previously closed at $11.91.

Several brokerages have commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Celestica by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

