CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CEL-SCI’s earnings. CEL-SCI posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEL-SCI will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CEL-SCI.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. 449,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,434. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $169.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.16. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

