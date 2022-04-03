Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

CDR stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.40. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $28.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.