Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $69.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.98. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

