CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $214.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $201.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDW. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.86.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $177.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW has a 12-month low of $162.47 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CDW by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,949,434,000 after buying an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,802,000 after acquiring an additional 178,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 85,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after acquiring an additional 167,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

