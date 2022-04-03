Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

