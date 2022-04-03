Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 8,852 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $401,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $338,234.92.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $345,405.04.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56.

On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $518,230.02.

On Thursday, January 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $45.98 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $78.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

