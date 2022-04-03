Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $232.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.22. 338,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,847. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

