Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.16. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter Bankshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.