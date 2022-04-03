Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $250.19 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $167.17 and a 1 year high of $255.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.06. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.