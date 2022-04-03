CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $40.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CARG. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,176.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,962 shares of company stock worth $1,514,143. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

