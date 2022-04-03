Carbon Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $106,524.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.09 or 0.07495423 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,485.16 or 1.00119952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046968 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,556,687 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.