Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $677.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

