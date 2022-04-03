Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) to post $107.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.41 million and the lowest is $102.72 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $429.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $434.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $487.98 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $516.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

CGC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,011,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,004. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $32.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

