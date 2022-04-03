Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Candel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,133,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,195,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.
Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.
