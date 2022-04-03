Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Barclays reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.05.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$78.89 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$36.23 and a 1 year high of C$80.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.04. The stock has a market cap of C$91.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.44%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,853,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,003,136.10. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,183 shares in the company, valued at C$5,174,801.28. Insiders have sold a total of 241,394 shares of company stock worth $15,522,384 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

