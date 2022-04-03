Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $63.06 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

