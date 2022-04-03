Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to $32.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

