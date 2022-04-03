Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$70.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.09.

Shares of DOL opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$52.22 and a 52-week high of C$73.37. The company has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

