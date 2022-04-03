Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $60.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.69.

Braze stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Braze has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.12.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $18,422,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

