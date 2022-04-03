Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$45.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cameco traded as high as C$37.98 and last traded at C$37.67, with a volume of 347134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.41.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.09.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at C$441,292.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.47 billion and a PE ratio of -139.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.74.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

