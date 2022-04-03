Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$45.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.09.

Get Cameco alerts:

TSE:CCO opened at C$36.33 on Friday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$19.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.74.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at C$10,024,902.44. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$931,900.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.