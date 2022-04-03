Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.89.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.