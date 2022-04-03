Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a market cap of $698.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 46.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 146,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Camden National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Camden National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

