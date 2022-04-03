Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 4.3%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.81 and last traded at $61.60. Approximately 3,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,018,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 878,838 shares of company stock valued at $52,523,904. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $150,419,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

