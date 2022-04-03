Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.75.

NYSE:CPE opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.82.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 878,838 shares of company stock worth $52,523,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

