California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $61.72 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 88,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

