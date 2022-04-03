California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

California Resources stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. California Resources has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 126,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $6,157,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $3,018,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,577 shares of company stock valued at $61,396,384.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in California Resources by 2,278.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in California Resources by 442.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 9.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

