Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Caleres worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 691,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 153,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,121,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Caleres by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 156,535 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Caleres by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 591,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Caleres by 11,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 539,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 534,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $734.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.