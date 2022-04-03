Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $224.20

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224.20 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 223.60 ($2.93), with a volume of 2850384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.89).

CNE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.89) to GBX 227 ($2.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 214.57 ($2.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.83.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

