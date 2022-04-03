Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

CSTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Caesarstone from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ CSTE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 82,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $365.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.77. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $171.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.77 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

