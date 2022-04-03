CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $26.21 on Thursday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 93.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $71,645,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CAE by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CAE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,030,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CAE by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of CAE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 926,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

