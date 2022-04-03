Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $9.29

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.70. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 2,669 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.71). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 156.90% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth $202,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

