Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 2,400 ($31.44) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,935 ($38.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Bunzl to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,019.50.

Bunzl stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $40.57.

Bunzl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.