BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

IIPR opened at $200.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $162.81 and a one year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 46.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

