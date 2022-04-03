Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.92.

Brunswick stock opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.66. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,310,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

