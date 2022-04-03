BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will report sales of $233.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the highest is $238.20 million. BRP Group reported sales of $152.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $870.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $892.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRP. Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

BRP opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.