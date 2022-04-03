Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,694,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

CRWD stock opened at $227.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.21 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.