Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 6,374 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Kirby worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kirby by 108.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kirby by 49.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 101.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other Kirby news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $368,757.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

