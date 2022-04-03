Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $987,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109 and sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Warby Parker stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.78.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

