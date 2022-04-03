Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $208.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.97 and a 200-day moving average of $208.24. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $183.15 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

