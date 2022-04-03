Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,567 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 713,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $2,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

TEL stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $125.48 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

