Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,068 shares during the last quarter.

EFV opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

