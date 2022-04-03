Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

