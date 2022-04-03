Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 226,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 416,698 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRKL stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

