Brokers Set Expectations for Tango Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of TNGX opened at $7.49 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

