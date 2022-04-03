Brokerages Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Price Target at $151.88

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $159.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

